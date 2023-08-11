Eagan Food Truck Festival to welcome 20+ vendors on Friday

nbsp;

More than 20 different vendors will gather in Eagan on Friday for the Eagan Food Truck Festival.

The festival includes music, local beer, entertainment for kids and food, “with flavors from around the world,” according to Eagan’s website.

Vendors for the event include Northeast Pretzels, Tot Boss, Bad Rooster, Heavy Metal Grill, O’Cheeze, Boone’s Next Level Food, Krazd Foodnatik, Thumbs Cookies and more.

Additionally, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Free and Easy, a local band inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2008, will play at the festival. “This is one show that will knock you out . . . the music, the talent, the energy and the groove are too serious!!” a spokesperson for the event said.

Eagan officials are offering “sensory bags” for people who need them; stop by the Welcome Tent to ask a staff member for a sensory bag, free of charge.

The event is taking place at 1501 Central Parkway in Eagan from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.