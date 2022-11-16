DVS offers notification service to help with driver’s test appointments

The lack of appointments available for driver’s tests once again has many Minnesota parents and teens frustrated.

It’s something that 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been tracking for three years now. Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) added more testing sites and increased hours but is now dealing with a staffing shortage, officials say.

In the meantime, DVS is now offering a new notification service for driver’s test appointments.

Anyone looking to schedule a driver’s test can sign up online to get an email from DVS as soon as new appointments open up.

DVS notes the notifications won’t reserve any appointment — Minnesotans will still have to go online and schedule a test after being notified — but it will hopefully at least give residents a better chance to make an appointment.

To subscribe to the notifications, CLICK HERE and enter the necessary information.

DVS also continues to urge anyone who has an appointment and no longer needs it to cancel it as soon as possible.