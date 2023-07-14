DVS dropping written knowledge test for driver’s license requirement for new residents

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division is making it easier for new Minnesota residents to get a driver’s license by foregoing the requirement for people to take and pass a knowledge test.

DVS says this change starts August 1 and brings Minnesota in line with other states and helps ease the burden of demand for written knowledge tests at DVS locations across the state.

“It just makes sense,” DVS Director Pong Xiong said in a news release. “Eligible drivers are already licensed in another state; they’ve proven they can drive safely.”

DVS says new residents can expect to get a new driver’s license in less than a month. The state also has two locations, in Lakeville and Moorhead, that do same-day driver’s licenses.

At least two documents proving your identity, a driver’s license from another state or certified driving record, a $38 fee, and social security number (if eligible) are needed for new residents to get a driver’s license.