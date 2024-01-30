Dunn County, WI authorities investigating after items with ‘substantial amount of blood’ on them found on the road

Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, are investigating after recovering several suspicious items covered in blood on STH 40 near Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax on Jan. 21.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently unknown whether the items were intentionally put on the roadway or if they fell off of a vehicle.

Authorities are looking for video of vehicles driving on STH 40 around 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. If you have any information related to the items, suspicious vehicles or observations in the area during that time frame, contact the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348.

You can also provide information anonymously here or through the P3 Mobile Tips app.