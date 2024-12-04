Duluth Fire Foundation selling calendars to support K-9 Jack

The Duluth Fire Foundation is looking to give back to their K-9 unit this year by raising proceeds through a calendar featuring their four-legged competition.

Each calendar sells for $20 or $25 if you’d like it shipped. The proceeds go to support K-9 Jack, who works with the Duluth Fire Department.

Jack is a newer member of the department, joining in April 2024. The two-year-old yellow lab trained as an ignitable liquid detection K-9, able to detect accelerants that may have played a role in starting or growing fires.

The calendar, which starts in December 2024 and runs until January 2026, features pictures of 20 Duluth Fire Department members and their dogs.

Calendar orders can be picked up at the department headquarters in the Life Safety Office in Duluth or can be purchased online.