Duluth experiences flash flooding Monday night

Anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain fell in parts of the city overnight.

Parts of Duluth will be drying out Tuesday after flash flooding was reported late Monday night.

The National Weather Service says radar shows between 3-5″ of rain fell in parts of the city, including the downtown area.

At one of the airports, an inch of rain fell in about three hours, however, radar indications show roughly 6″ of rain may have fallen around St. Scholastica.

Additional reports are expected to be released later Tuesday morning. Check back for updates.