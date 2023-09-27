Duluth East High School coach on leave, under investigation since Saturday

The head football coach for Duluth East High School is under investigation after an incident on Saturday.

KSTP’s sister station WDIO initially reported on Tuesday that Joe Hietala, the head football coach for Duluth East High School, is on administrative leave. The school district did not specify whether the leave was paid or not.

A representative for Duluth East sent a statement to WDIO, saying, “The school district remains committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff, and community members. We take all allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to gather all necessary facts and information related to the matter.”

It went on to say, “The school district is committed to a fair and expeditious resolution of this matter. We assure our students, parents, staff, and community that we will take appropriate actions based on the

findings of the investigation. The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this process.”

Bryan Kallevig and Joel Brekken will serve as interim coaches for the team as the 2023 season continues, according to an announcement from Duluth East Principal Kelly Flohaug and Duluth East Activities Director Shawn Roed.

Flohaug asked players to focus on what is in their control and leave the rest up to the school and district leaders as the investigation unfolds.

“We have full faith in Coach Kallvig and Coach Brekken to lead this program during this difficult time. We ask players, parents, and the community to give their full support to these interim head coaches,” said Flohaug.