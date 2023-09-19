Duluth-based company maurices holds jean drive for women in need this week

Duluth, Minnesota-based clothing company maurices is holding a jean drive now through Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Re-Jean Event is maurices way of giving back to women in the community, according to a Facebook post from the store.

The post from maurices encouraged customers to bring their gently worn jeans to any maurices location in exchange for a $10 coupon on maurices jeans. Donated goods will be brought to local women’s shelters and organizations.

We are proud to partner with our customers and local communities in this denim donation drive. By providing women in need with jeans, we hope to not only meet their basic needs but also to boost their confidence and empower them. Laura Sieger, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Maurices