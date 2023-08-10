Drought conditions remain mostly unchanged in Minnesota, exceptional drought reported along Wisconsin’s South Shore

The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the level of dry conditions have hardly changed since last week’s report in Minnesota, however, conditions have worsened across parts of Wisconsin.

According to Thursday’s report, areas in Minnesota experiencing extreme drought decreased by six-hundredths of a percent from last week to 2.83%, and moderate drought increased by seven-hundredths of a percent to 79.79%. Meanwhile, severe drought conditions increased from 33.62% to 33.99%.

In Wisconsin, Pierce and St. Croix Counties are experiencing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, while the northern part of Polk County is listed as having a severe drought.

Much of the southwest part of the state is still under an extreme drought, as well as pockets of the northern part of the state, totaling 17.96%. Last week, that percentage was 12.15%. Severe drought conditions increased this week to 47.02%, while moderate drought increased to cover 82.18% of the state.

In addition, a sliver of land across Douglas and Bayfield Counties along the South Shore of Lake Superior is now listed under exceptional drought. The total percentage of land experiencing exceptional drought is 0.32%.

The latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority can be found by CLICKING HERE. Currently, there are chances for some isolated strong storms Thursday night, as well as some rain chances for Friday afternoon and evening, as well as late Sunday and into early Monday morning.

CLICK HERE for an interactive radar.