Driver taken to hospital after crash with Metro Transit bus

A person is recovering after a passenger vehicle and a Metro Transit bus collided Tuesday morning.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent minor injuries, according to Metro Transit.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near 28th Street.

Metro Transit has not yet said if any passengers were on the bus or in the passenger vehicle at the time of the collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Metro Transit Police Department, and details of the crash have not yet been released.