Driver taken to hospital after crash involving light rail train in St. Paul
A driver was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in St. Paul involving a light rail train.
A spokesperson for Metro Transit confirmed that a westbound Green Line train hit a vehicle just before 10 a.m. near University Avenue and Pillsbury Street. The vehicle then crashed into a sign at the Holiday gas station nearby.
The driver’s injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening, the spokesperson added.
The agency says initial information suggests the driver made an illegal left turn in front of the train just before it was struck.
Metro Transit service in the area was delayed because of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.