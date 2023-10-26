Driver taken into custody, brought to hospital after crash on I-94 in St. Paul overnight

Driver taken into custody after crash on I-94

Minnesota State Patrol troopers say they took a driver into custody and brought that person to the hospital after an incident on Interstate 94 in St. Paul overnight.

Traffic cameras showed a car swerving across all lanes just after midnight on Thursday.

The car appeared to hit several barriers before crashing.

The State Patrol said troopers responded to reports of the car blocking traffic on the highway at Johnson Parkway.

Authorities say the investigation is still underway.