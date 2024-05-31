Driver seriously injured after wrong-way crash in Crow Wing County

A 41-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County on Friday.

He was driving a pickup truck the wrong direction on Highway 371 Friday afternoon, when he hit the road approach near Meyers Road Jenkins and rolled several times, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The driver was brought to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say no alcohol was involved in the incident