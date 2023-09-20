Driver removed from burning vehicle after overnight crash, Highway 52 back open

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 52 near Thompson Avenue.

One person is recovering from what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries after crashing on Highway 52 in South St. Paul late Tuesday night and then being removed from the vehicle after it caught fire.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened just before midnight near Thompson Avenue.

Authorities say the vehicle caught fire soon after troopers interacted with the driver, who was then removed from the vehicle.

The State Patrol goes on to say the driver had a medical-related incident after being removed and was then provided Narcan and first aid.

The driver, who was brought to Regions Hospital, is being processed for driving while impaired. No other details about the driver were immediately provided.

The roadway in the area was temporarily closed off but has since reopened.