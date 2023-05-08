Driver recovering from rollover crash Monday morning

Driver hurt in rollover crash

One person is recovering at the hospital Monday morning after an overnight rollover crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a large law enforcement presence responding to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near Highway 10 at around 2 a.m. Monday. That’s near the border between Mounds View and Arden Hills.

The State Patrol said the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and showed signs of impairment.