Driver of SUV killed in crash with tractor in Rice County

A 58-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a tractor Sunday evening in Rice County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

Laura Jean Daily, of Faribault, was driving a Chevy Traverse north on Highway 3 in Cannon City Township just before 5 p.m. and a 64-year-old Faribault man was driving a tractor southbound. The two crashed near milepost 5.

Authorities say that “one of the vehicles failed to see the other while making a left turn, resulting in a collision.” The report does not specify which driver caused the crash.

The Chevy ended up in the ditch after the crash. Daily was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. A 30-year-old passenger was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured in the crash.