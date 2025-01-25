Driver killed in crash along Interstate-35 after driving in the wrong direction

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Saturday morning after he was reportedly driving south in northbound traffic, colliding with another vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A Chevy Malibu was driven by a 21-year-old man from Crystal was driving on Interstate 35W, driving south in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

Driving south in the far left lane, another vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling north in the proper direction, also in the left lane.

The Jeep attempted to move from the left lane into the center lane; however, the Malibu, still driving south, also moved from the left into the center lane, resulting in both vehicles colliding head-on.

The driver of the Malibu was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Grand Cherokee was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Additional information on the crash is expected to be released at 5 p.m. Saturday by the Minnesota State Patrol.