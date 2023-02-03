Driver injured, cited after rear-ending school bus in Anoka County

Authorities say a man is recovering from injuries after his vehicle rear-ended a school bus Thursday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as members of the Linwood Fire Department and other first responders, were called to the 19800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in Linwood Township for a report of a crash involving a sedan and a school bus just before 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the bus had been headed west on Viking Boulevard when it stopped to let children off the bus. That’s when it was rear-ended, authorities say.

The man was then extricated and taken to an area hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition. He received a citation for speeding.

The adults and children on the bus weren’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.