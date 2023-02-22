Driver hit in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 77 in Eagan

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Eagan was hit in a subsequent crash.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 77 over Interstate 35E in Eagan. The area was closed for more than an hour but has since reopened.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that a Nissan Rogue and Buick LaCrosse were both headed north on Highway 77 when they were involved in a crash and moved to the left side.

While they were stopped and the driver of the Buick was outside the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado that was also northbound lost control and rear-ended the Buick, and the impact carried the Buick into the Nissan again. During the impact, the report states that the Buick’s driver was struck by the vehicles.

A Mazda CX-5 then rear-ended the Silverado.

Authorities haven’t yet stated how many people were in each vehicle and how many were injured. The extent of the Buick driver’s injuries are also unclear but multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.