Driver flees from scene after crashing into house in Minneapolis, leaving car and gun behind
A driver ran from the scene after crashing a vehicle into a house in the Calhoun Isles community of Minneapolis on Thursday morning, according to police.
Minneapolis Police say officers responded to the 2400 block of Irving Avenue South at around 1:51 a.m. but the driver of the vehicle, a gray Audi sedan, had already fled. The keys were still in the car’s ignition, police said.
The crash damaged the house, a fence and a retaining wall. Police said no injuries were reported.
Officers also found a handgun on the ground near the car.
The driver has not been arrested.