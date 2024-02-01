Driver flees from scene after crashing into house in Minneapolis, leaving car and gun behind

A driver ran from the scene after crashing a vehicle into a house in the Calhoun Isles community of Minneapolis on Thursday morning, according to police.

Minneapolis Police say officers responded to the 2400 block of Irving Avenue South at around 1:51 a.m. but the driver of the vehicle, a gray Audi sedan, had already fled. The keys were still in the car’s ignition, police said.

The crash damaged the house, a fence and a retaining wall. Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers also found a handgun on the ground near the car.

The driver has not been arrested.