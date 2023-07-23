Driver flees Bloomington police after holding up bag of drugs during traffic stop, crashes on I-494

Multiple people were brought to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 494 after a suspect fled from police, Bloomington police said.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Nicollet Avenue at 84th Street around 12:30 p.m. and the driver gave the officer his driver’s license. The officer saw what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle, and the driver held up a baggie that also had suspected drugs in it, police said.

After realizing what he had done, the driver sped off with officers in pursuit. The pursuit was quickly terminated due to the amount of traffic in the area and the officers knowing the driver’s identity, according to police.

A short time later, officers learned that the vehicle had crashed on I-494. The driver ran from the crash, but multiple people were brought to the hospital.

Traffic cameras showed the driver running toward a nearby hotel, where he was found hiding under a stairwell and arrested, police said.

Inside the car, police found a large amount of narcotics, a locked gun box and stacks of cash.