Driver fleeing police in stolen vehicle causes pedestrian crash in South St. Paul

A driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car, causing it to hit a pedestrian, South St. Paul Police said.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of 8th Avenue South at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The caller said that a man in the car was threatening to shoot the woman, who was the driver.

When officers got to the scene, the vehicle, which was reported stolen in St. Paul, sped off, police said.

The woman rounded the corner in the car but crashed into a parked vehicle, causing it to hit an uninvolved pedestrian.

The woman ran away from the crash scene and was immediately arrested. The man also ran and was found hiding in a nearby garage, police said.

Both are receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the crash, but will soon be booked into Dakota County Jail.

The woman will be booked on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, criminal vehicular operation and outstanding arrest warrants.

The man will be booked on charges of burglary, fleeing a peace officer on foot and obstruction of the legal process.