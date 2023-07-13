Driver dies after crash involving semi in Polk County

A Wednesday afternoon crash in western Wisconsin killed one person, authorities say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a semi vs. car crash was reported just before 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 8 and State Highway 46, just north of Balsam Lake.

Early information suggested that an eastbound car turned in front of a westbound semi and was hit by the semi.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Regions Hospital but died from his injuries. His name hasn’t yet been publicly released.

The sheriff’s office says the semi driver wasn’t hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s the fifth traffic fatality in the county this year.