Driver dead after semi crash Sunday in Chippewa County

A man is dead after a semi-truck rollover Sunday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Kevin Michael Blonigen, 61, was the driver of the semi and died after the crash, the report states.

The State Patrol said the semi was eastbound on Highway 40 near milepost 60 in Chippewa County when it left the road and rolled just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The report states Blonigen was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol is believed to be involved.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The report states that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.