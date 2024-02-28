Driver arrested for suspected DWI after rollover crash in St. Paul

Driver arrested after rollover crash on I-94

A few lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 were closed early Wednesday morning after a suspected drunk driver caused a rollover crash in St. Paul.

Minnesota State Patrol says a driver in an SUV was speeding and rear-ended another vehicle at around midnight. The SUV then rolled and the driver was thrown partially out of the vehicle.

The SUV driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The other driver was not hurt.