Driver arrested after rollover crash on 35W in Minneapolis

Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says a driver was arrested after a rollover crash on Interstate 35W at around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Footage from the scene shows a silver car with heavy front-end damage on I-35W at Seventh Street in Minneapolis.

MSP says the driver was arrested after showing signs of impairment.

Authorities say there were some injuries in the crash but everyone is expected to be OK.