Driver arrested after hitting juvenile bicyclist in Brooklyn Park
A driver was arrested Wednesday evening after hitting a juvenile cyclist with their vehicle, according to Brooklyn Park police.
Officers responded to the crash around 5:33 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 81 and West Broadway.
The cyclist was brought to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Several lanes of northbound County Road 81 were closed while authorities investigated the crash.