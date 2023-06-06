Driver arrested after head-on crash leaves one dead, multiple injured in South St. Paul

One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a minivan crashed Monday in South St. Paul.

Police say the crash happened on Concord Street South near Chestnut Street around 3:20 p.m. when the southbound minivan crossed into the northbound lane and hit the pickup truck head-on.

A passenger in the minivan was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their name and age haven’t been provided at this time.

A second passenger in the minivan suffered critical injuries from the crash.

The minivan’s driver, a 53-year-old woman from Menomonie, Wisc., was arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular operation and was also taken to the hospital for treatment. South St. Paul police say they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 55-year-old man from Oakdale, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.