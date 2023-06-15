DPS: 2022’s 70 fire-related deaths is most in 27 years

State officials say more people died in fires last year than in any other year in nearly three decades.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says 70 people in Minnesota lost their lives in 2022 due to fires, with causes including careless smoking, fireworks and many others. Other factors in fatal fires, according to DPS, were mental health, careless driving, substance abuse and homelessness.

DPS says 70 fire-related deaths in a year is the most Minnesota has seen since 1995 when 86 people were killed by fire.

“To say Minnesota had 70 fire deaths in 2022 is oversimplifying the data,” Interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson said. “These deaths weren’t a result of social media challenges gone wrong. Many stem from lifestyle and behavioral decisions.”

Of last year’s deadly fires, 59% happened in 30 Greater Minnesota counties and accounted for 41 of the 70 deaths.

The average victim was 56 years old but ages ranged from 6 to 90, DPS says. Additionally, 48 of the victims were men and 22 were women.

“The data paints a tragic picture that forever impacts the lives of the loved ones left behind,” Swenson said. “People think of a fire death as someone trapped in a burning that accidentally ignited, but they can occur under a variety of circumstances.”

According to DPS, nine people died from fires started by careless smoking, 13 involved vehicles that caught fire after crashing, 29 happened while drugs or alcohol were present and six had both drugs and alcohol present.

The number of fire fatalities in Minnesota has been rising in recent years and 2022’s data continues that trend. The State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD) says the data also shows that more work is needed to stop that trend and start reducing fire deaths.

As part of that effort, SFMD plans to invite community partners and stakeholders to take part in grassroots campaigns, invest in fire safety education initiatives and hopefully inspire behavioral changes in Minnesotans to reduce fire risks.

The division also rolled out a new fire risk analysis tool late last year to help officials battle fires and save lives.