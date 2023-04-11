Dozens of workers at Packers Sanitation to be relocated, laid off

More than 80 people are expected to either be transferred or be permanently laid off at Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI) in Cold Spring.

According to a WARN letter issued by the company, the layoffs or relocations of about 81 employees will be effective starting on May 30, 2023.

The move comes as the company lost its sanitization services contract with JBS PP in Cold Spring.

All of the employees located in Cold Spring affected by the contract loss will be offered job transfers to other PSSI plant locations. A letter sent to the employees states workers will receive all earned wages and benefits on June 9.

RELATED: Labor Dept., PSSI settle suit alleging child labor at meatpacking plants

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to PSSI for comment on the layoffs but hasn’t heard back as of this publishing.