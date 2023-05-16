Dozens of vehicle windows smashed in Minneapolis early Monday morning

Police say they are still processing reports of vehicles being damaged and rummaged through after a group reportedly traveled through Minneapolis neighborhoods smashing windows earlier this week.

Minneapolis police say they responded to multiple reports of vehicles being damaged between 12:45-2 a.m. Monday in multiple neighborhoods, including the 2200 block of Blaisdell to the 4200 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

There were also incidents reported on Harriet Avenue, Pillsbury Avenue South, Pleasant Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South.

Callers reported a group ranging from five to 15 people breaking windows and rummaging through vehicles. Responding officers saw a group leaving the scene by vehicle and on foot when they arrived.

Investigators believe dozens of vehicles may have been damaged.

No arrests have been made and police say they are still investigating the incidents.

Anyone with a damaged vehicle in the impacted areas is asked to call 311 to make a report.