Douglas County student arrested after making school threats
A student was arrested in Douglas County after two schools were put on lockdown on Tuesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call from Brandon Public Schools regarding threatening comments made by a student.
The student was told to go to the principal’s office but instead left the building. Deputies later found and arrested the student. No weapons were found.
Both the Brandon and Evansville schools were placed on lockdown for the day.