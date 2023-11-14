Douglas County couple pulled from burning vehicle after crashing into tree

Authorities say two people were pulled from a vehicle after it started on fire late Monday afternoon in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported on County Road 4 Southwest near Little Mary Circle Southwest at 4:44 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say they saw a westbound Subaru Legacy leave the roadway and then hit a large pine tree.

Authorities say before they were able to arrive at the scene, multiple people helped to pull the driver, identified as a 92-year-old man, as well as his 86-year-old wife out of the vehicle, which had started on fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man and woman are both from rural Alexandria, and they were brought to Alomere Hospital. The woman was later taken to a St. Cloud hospital. They are both reported to be in stable condition.