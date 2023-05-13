Doors Open Minneapolis gives Minnesotans the chance to explore the city for free

This weekend, Minnesotans will have the opportunity to explore buildings that tell the city’s story during Doors Open Minneapolis, according to a website for the event.

Doors Open Minneapolis is happening May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The website for the event added that Doors Open will give locals the chance to tour theaters, businesses, sacred spaces, private clubs, sports complexes, engineering wonders, historical gems, and unopened buildings in Minneapolis.

Some notable buildings taking part in the event include the Water Works Pavilion, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and Recreation Center as well as the historic Theodore Wirth home.

To register for the free event, CLICK HERE. For more information on Doors Open Minneapolis, visit their website.

