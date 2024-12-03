“Don’t feed the turkeys.” USPS says animals are being aggressive to workers in Northeast Minneapolis

As the holiday shopping and shipping spree is now in full effect, the United States Postal Service is making an odd request to help get packages delivered on time.

Following the yearly weekend of online holiday sales, an influx of packages is expected to be shipped across the country.

To help ensure packages reach their intended destination on time, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking residents in Northeast Minneapolis not to feed wild turkeys.

The USPS says many turkeys in the area have displayed aggressive behavior toward mail carriers, sometimes causing delays to delivery services.

Residents have been asked to follow the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ guidelines for dealing with wild turkeys to prevent such incidents from occurring.