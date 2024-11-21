Domestic incident in Faribault fuels false rumors of an active shooter in the community

Faribault police are telling residents that reports of an active shooter in their community are not true and stem from a domestic incident they are still investigating.

According to a statement released by the Faribault Police Department, the rumors began following a domestic disturbance in the area of South Alexander Park around 8 a.m. where a gunshot was fired.

The department said out of an abundance of caution, they informed the nearby McKinley Early Childhood Center about the incident.

However, according to police, this act led to false information being spread through the community about an active shooter in the area.

After police learned of the false rumors, they addressed them in a social media post.

Police said the disturbance was isolated to the area they are currently investigating, which they have seemed safe.

Police Chief John Sherwin said the early childhood center was placed on lockdown for an hour and was lifted around 9:45 a.m.

The Allina Medical Center was also put in lockdown as a precautionary measure after a victim from a domestic incident was taken there for treatment.

“The Allina lockdown is precautionary and related to the victim being treated for injuries sustained,” Sherwin told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “There is no immediate threat to the hospital or community at large.”

The department said they have been in communication with the Faribault School District and were appreciative of the school’s cautionary response.

Police say they will not be release information about the domestic incident because they are still investigating.