Domestic assault suspect reportedly found at Minneapolis hospital with a gunshot wound

A man Minneapolis Police said was wanted for domestic assault was arrested Saturday after being treated for a gunshot injury.

Police said they were called to North Memorial Medical Center after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the police department, the man had been standing near Golden Valley Road and Russell Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

The man drove and transported himself to the hospital, where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.

After being discharged from the hospital, the man was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail for a domestic assault that had reportedly taken place on Friday.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.