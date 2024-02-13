Dole salad kits recalled for potential listeria contamination

A number of salad kits from Dole are being recalled after it was discovered they were processed on the same line as a cheese that was recalled by its manufacturer for the potential presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The salad kits include products sold by Dole-branded and private labels, including Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad, Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer, Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad, President Choice’s Southwest Salad Kit and the Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch.

Listeria monocytogenes can be deadly to kids, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad kits were cross-contaminated with a cheese supplier, Rizo Lopez Foods, who detected and reported the bacteria to the FDA.

For more information on the recall and specific lot code recall numbers, CLICK HERE.