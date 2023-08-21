Dog bites man, woman, 2-year-old on I-494 exit ramp in Eden Prairie

Police in Eden Prairie are investigating an incident where a man and a woman who were reportedly panhandling with a 2-year-old child were all bitten by a dog last week.

A news release from the city says a Kia Sorento stopped at a red light at the top of the exit ramp from Interstate 494 to Flying Cloud Drive, where the couple was panhandling with the child, at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man then approached the vehicle, which caused the three dogs inside to bark. When he got closer, one of the dogs jumped out of the window and chased and bit the man, woman and child, the release states.

All three victims went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The news release states the dog owners are cooperating with police.