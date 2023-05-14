Dog attacks 3-year-old girl near Bemidji, child flown to hospital for severe injuries

A dog attacked a 3-year-old girl in Ten Lake Township, a little more than 15 miles east of Bemidji, on Thursday night, leaving the child with severe injuries.

A news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office states that law enforcement responded to the 17000 block of Mission Road Southeast in Ten Lake Township in Cass Lake just after 9:40 a.m.

Authorities say the child was in the yard playing with her mother when a dog came into the yard and attacked the child.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital. She was then flown to a hospital in Fargo for more treatment.

Police officers from the Leech Lake Police Department and a Beltrami County deputy found the dog that attacked the child, the release states. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Animal Control took the dog into custody, and “disposition is pending” according to the news release.