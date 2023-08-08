DOC: Attempted prison escape in Faribault foiled by razor wire

Authorities say a prisoner who tried to escape Monday night was captured after he got caught in razor wire.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says it happened at around 9 p.m. at the Faribault prison.

While the inmate, who wasn’t publicly identified, made it over an interior fence, he got caught in razor wire as he tried to scale an exterior fence, the department says.

Local fire and police crews cut the inmate free, and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment of some injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The inmate was treated and returned to the prison a few hours later.