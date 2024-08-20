DNR stocks fish pond ahead of State Fair opening

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stocked its fish pond for the Minnesota State Fair.

Like many participating organizations, the DNR is putting the finishing touches on displays for the state fair.

Dozens of fish began acclimating to their temporary home, with about three dozen different species of fish being put on display for fairgoers days before the state fair opens on Thursday.

The pond has been stocked every year since 1905, cementing itself as a need-to-see staple for many state fair visitors, with the DNR’s prep work being observed by many ahead of the fair’s opening.

“I can’t get enough of it,” Ron Stocckard, a worker at the State Fair, said. “I like watching the different fish—I love this, absolutely love this…There’s so many different kinds, and it’s quite a story, I think.”

The Minnesota State Fair opens at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. CLICK HERE for KSTP-TV’s full state fair coverage.