DNR picks vendor to build electronic licensing system

The state is another step closer to having a modernized electronic licensing system.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota IT Services announced Monday that they’ve chosen S3 to build a system to serve the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle owners.

Officials say the company has built similar systems for at least four other states: Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

“This is an important and exciting milestone toward making it easier for all Minnesotans who already buy licenses for their outdoor pursuits and those who would like to try something new,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement. “The new licensing system will modernize the DNR’s ability to connect Minnesotans with the information and services they need so they can get outside and enjoy our exceptional lands and waters.”

The system won’t change Minnesotans’ ability to buy licenses at a bait shop or sporting goods store but will simply have better online capabilities that will also allow people to buy and store licenses on mobile devices.

While the announcement is another milestone in the project, it’s still going to take some time before the system launches.

The DNR says construction and testing are expected to take two years, and officials are targeting early 2025 for a public launch.