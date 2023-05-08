DNR kills black bear spotted in north Minneapolis

Authorities killed a black bear that was wandering through a north Minneapolis neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the bear was first reported at 8:42 a.m. near North Girard and 14th avenues. Police found the bear and noted it may have had an injured front paw.

Police say the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was requested for help.

DNR spokesman Steve Carroll said a DNR conservation officer killed the bear because the animal presented “an immediate public safety threat” due to its presence in a densely populated area.

The DNR removed the bear from the neighborhood and donated the carcass to a family.

Photos from Phillip Murphy show the bear climbing on fences in the neighborhood and strolling by a playground.