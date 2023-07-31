DNR confirms zebra mussels in Chanhassen lake

An invasive species has been confirmed in a Chanhassen lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it recently confirmed zebra mussels’ presence in Lake Ann.

Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District staff members found four adult zebra mussels on a tree in shallow water in the lake back on July 12, according to the DNR. A follow-up search revealed five more zebra mussels.

However, because they were all found in one specific part of the lake and none were found when the rest of the lake was searched, the DNR says it is still considering potential treatment options.

The agency also reminds Minnesotans that state law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers, and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants, or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

The DNR also asks people to take these additional steps to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment.

Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

Anyone who thinks they’ve found an invasive species is urged to contact the DNR.