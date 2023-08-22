DNR begins stocking fish pond, indoor tanks at state fairgrounds

About three dozen species will be at the fishpond this year.

As the 2023 Minnesota State Fair gets closer to starting, members of the state’s Department of Natural Resources are getting ready for one of the event’s biggest attractions — the fish pond!

Roughly three dozen species of fish will be in the pond this year, including sunfish, lake sturgeon, gar and bowfin.

The agency stocked the pond and the indoor fish tanks on Tuesday. Those will be inside the DNR building, located on Carnes Avenue.

