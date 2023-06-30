DNR asking for public’s help counting loons

Starting Friday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting people to be a part of their wildlife team and help count loons on Minnesota lakes.

The DNR’s Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program (MLMP) involves visiting a lake in the morning to count the number of adult and young loons. The DNR says this information helps them catch changes in the loon population while monitoring their reproductive state and problems that could affect the state bird.

From June 30 to July 10 between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m., volunteers can choose to survey small, medium or large lakes for loon activity, the DNR said.

Volunteers are asked to bring binoculars or a spotting scope. Some larger lakes may require a boat, the DNR added.

There are over 600 lakes to choose from. Volunteers can sign up for a lake on the DNR’s website.