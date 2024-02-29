DNR adds more species to record fish program

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced changes to its record fish program.

Beginning Friday, anglers can earn catch-and-release records for 18 additional species, beyond the four that are already recognized. The DNR said it is making this change in response to the increasing popularity of catch-and-release fishing and to raise the profile of native fish.

After Friday, the DNR said it will recognize three categories of record fish: historical weight records, catch-and-release documented by photos and certified weight documented by keeping a fish and weighing it on a state-certified scale. Records established prior to the requirement of a state-certified scale will still be recognized as historical records.

Species being added to the catch-and-release category include:

Blue sucker

Bigmouth buffalo

Bowfin

Brook trout

Brown trout

Channel catfish

Freshwater drum

Lake trout

Largemouth bass

Longnose gar

Rainbow trout

Sauger

Shortnose gar

Shovelnose sturgeon

Smallmouth bass

Smallmouth buffalo

Tiger muskellunge

Walleye

The category will continue to include muskellunge, northern pike, lake sturgeon and flathead catfish. The DNR said there will also be a minimum fish length requirement to prevent applications for commonly caught sizes.

Certified weight records will now be available for:

Black crappie

Bluegill

Brown bullhead

Channel catfish

Common carp

Flathead catfish

Lake trout

Northern pike

Smallmouth bass

Walleye

Yellow perch

For this category, the fish will need to meet a minimum weight before an angler applies for a record.

Anglers can also apply for certified weight records for yellow bass, as the species has increased in presence and popularity in south-central Minnesota, the DNR said.

More information on new fishing regulations will be available here beginning Friday.