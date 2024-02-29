DNR adds more species to record fish program

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced changes to its record fish program.

Beginning Friday, anglers can earn catch-and-release records for 18 additional species, beyond the four that are already recognized. The DNR said it is making this change in response to the increasing popularity of catch-and-release fishing and to raise the profile of native fish.

After Friday, the DNR said it will recognize three categories of record fish: historical weight records, catch-and-release documented by photos and certified weight documented by keeping a fish and weighing it on a state-certified scale. Records established prior to the requirement of a state-certified scale will still be recognized as historical records.

Species being added to the catch-and-release category include:

  • Blue sucker
  • Bigmouth buffalo
  • Bowfin
  • Brook trout
  • Brown trout
  • Channel catfish
  • Freshwater drum
  • Lake trout
  • Largemouth bass
  • Longnose gar
  • Rainbow trout
  • Sauger
  • Shortnose gar
  • Shovelnose sturgeon
  • Smallmouth bass
  • Smallmouth buffalo
  • Tiger muskellunge
  • Walleye

The category will continue to include muskellunge, northern pike, lake sturgeon and flathead catfish. The DNR said there will also be a minimum fish length requirement to prevent applications for commonly caught sizes.

Certified weight records will now be available for:

  • Black crappie
  • Bluegill
  • Brown bullhead
  • Channel catfish
  • Common carp
  • Flathead catfish
  • Lake trout
  • Northern pike
  • Smallmouth bass
  • Walleye
  • Yellow perch

For this category, the fish will need to meet a minimum weight before an angler applies for a record.

Anglers can also apply for certified weight records for yellow bass, as the species has increased in presence and popularity in south-central Minnesota, the DNR said.

More information on new fishing regulations will be available here beginning Friday.