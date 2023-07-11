DNR: 830-acre wildfire in central Wisconsin now 99% contained

A fast-growing wildfire in central Wisconsin has now burned more than 800 acres but is also 99% contained, according to state officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) first reported crews at the scene of a wildfire shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, saying the Waushara County fire was roughly 70 acres in size. An hour later, the department’s update said the size had ballooned to 400 to 500 acres.

Tuesday morning, the DNR said the fire was roughly 830 acres in size but 99% contained.

Officials say three primary structures and 17 secondary structures have been destroyed by the fire, and eight firefighters have been treated for injuries and released.

The agency noted the dry conditions and gusty winds have made it hard on crews battling the flames. Fortunately, winds are expected to be lighter Tuesday but conditions remain dry.

It’s unclear what started the fire, which is located between Richford and Coloma, around 40 miles northeast of Wisconsin Dells.

Fire suppression efforts are continuing Tuesday and the DNR says Alliant Energy is also working to restore power in the area. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, only three outages were shown on the company’s outage map.

The DNR urges residents to use extreme caution and avoid burning anything until conditions improve, as just a spark could start a large fire that spreads quickly.