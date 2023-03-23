DNR: 30 invasive carp caught in Mississippi River

A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) captured 30 invasive carp on Monday in the Mississippi River near Winona.

While invasive carp have been caught in the area before, this is the largest number captured at one time this far upstream, the DNR says.

Invasive carp pose a threat to both rivers and lakes by competing with native species.

The DNR says it’s working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Wisconsin DNR and other groups to respond to the capture of mainly silver carp.

In an effort to update the Minnesota Invasive Carp Action Plan, the DNR is working with various partners to weigh potential options for prevention and management tools in the Mississippi River.

“While there is currently no ‘silver bullet’ to prevent or eliminate invasive carp, we will continue to use a combination of proven methods and the best available information to minimize risk by targeting and removing as many fish as possible,” DNR Invasive Fish Coordinator Grace Loppnow said in a statement.

Another capture operation will start on April 24 using the Modified Unified Method (MUM), which uses boats and sounds to herd carp into nets.